SANTA MONICA—The Santa Monica Police Department announced that it will be holding the Compression with a Cop event on Thursday, March 12.

During this event, members of the public will be able to meet and speak with Neighborhood Resource Officers.

According to the post that the Santa Monica Police Department made on its Facebook page, the event will occur at Restore Hyper Wellness located at 1031 Montana Avenue.

The event will last from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Each session will last 15 minutes. During the sessions,members of the public will be able to both speak with officers and have a cup of coffee with them.