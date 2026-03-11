BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills will be hosting the Coffee and Beats event at Beverly Gardens Park on Sunday, March 22.

The free event will allow the public to sip delicious beverage blends from Alfred Coffee and enjoy fresh beats by DJ Anton Khabbaz, AYSE, and Sean Circosta.

Hosted by Mayor Sharona Nazarian, the pop-up will allow the public to interact with Sharona’s Innovation Circle – an inspiring crew of local change makers, thinkers and creative minds.

The event will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Beverly Gardens Park located at Cañon Drive and Crescent Drive. The event is open to all. To RSVP visit: www.beverlyhills.org/innovationcircle.