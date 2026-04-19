SANTA MONICA—On April 18, the Santa Monica Police Department issued a community update on the department’s Facebook page about a protest scheduled to occur in Santa Monica on Sunday, April 19. The protest will occur on the 3rd St. Promenade in downtown Santa Monica.

The Santa Monica Police Department reminds the public that peaceful assembly and peaceful expression is allowed, but it will not tolerate criminal behavior during the scheduled protest. Officers will be present to ensure the area remains safe and provide emergency services if needed.

They will also supervise the traffic and ensure people are able to enter businesses and the area remains safe for protestors, including those in the downtown Santa Monica area.