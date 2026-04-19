WOODLAND HILLS—On April 19, First Assistant U.S. Attorney General Bill Essayli announced the arrest of the Iranian National, and Woodland Hills resident, Shamim Mafi, 44, at the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) for allegedly trafficking firearms.



According to an unsealed criminal complaint, the actual arrest took place on April 18, as Mafi was preparing to board an international flight en route to Turkey.



According to the FBI’s Iran Counter-Intelligence Squad, Mafi was arrested and detained for brokering the sale Iranian made bombs, drones, Assault weapons, and millions of rounds of ammunition to Sudan. Mafi was reportedly in communication with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. One of the arms deals between Iran and Sudan was worth $60 million eros, to initiate the sale of Iranian-made drones from Iran’s Defense Ministry to Sudan.

In a separate complaint against Mafi for selling 55,000 Iranian-made bomb fuses to the Sudanese military.



Mafi was born in Iran but also lived in Turkey. She is not a U.S. citizen. She has been legally permitted to travel to and from Turkey, Oman, Iran, and the U.S. He is charged with a violation of 50 U.S. Code § 1705 for acting as an intermediary, and conspiracy with the intent to sell firearms manufactured by Iran to Sudan. If convicted, he faces 20 years in federal prison.



Essayli was born in Anaheim to Lebanese immigrants. He was raised and educated in Corona, California. In April 2025, he was appointed as the top federal prosecutor for the Central District of California by then Attorney General Pam Bondi.



Bilal A. “Bill” Essayli is the First Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California. He leads a team of 500 lawyers, special agents, and staff members enforcing federal criminal law and safeguarding the approximately 20 million people living in the largest district of the country. He served as a federal prosecutor in the Los Angeles and Riverside offices from October 2014 to February 2018. He prosecuted criminals charged with violent and organized crime, bank fraud, securities fraud, and other white-collar criminal matters.