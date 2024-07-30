SANTA MONICA—The Santa Monica Police Department reported on its Facebook page that beginning August 1, they will offer a convenient way to file non-emergency police reports online. The service is for incidents like lost property, theft reports under $950, vandalism, and other non-violent property crimes.

1. Identify your non-emergency incident meets the criteria outlined on our website.

2. Fill out the online form with accurate details.

3. Receive a confirmation email with your report reference number.

The SMPD is reminding the public the service is NOT for emergencies. Anyone needing immediate help should call 9-1-1.

Participation in using the online reporting system allows the Santa Monica Police Department to allocate its resources more effectively and serve the Santa Monica community better.

The link to the page will be updated on August 1, 2024: https://www.santamonica.gov/…/how-to-file-a-police-report

To those who would like to speak to an officer over the phone or in person, they can contact the non-emergency dispatcher at 310-458-8491 for assistance.