BEVERLY HILLS ⁠— Actor Richard Herd passed on Tuesday, May 26. His wife Patricia Herd confirmed through The Hollywood Reporter that he died due to cancer-related complications. He was 87.

IMDb lists Herd with 155 acting credits, the first being in the film Hercules In New York (1970). According to the site, he is known for his role as James W. McCord Jr. in the film All the President’s Men (1976). His first major role came with the movie thriller The China Syndrome as Evan McCormack (1979).

He also had roles in hit T.V. series. He appeared on Seinfeld as Mr. Wilhem, character George Constanza’s boss when working for the Yankees.

Herd also participated in several sci-fi projects. He portrayed the role of Admiral Owen Paris on Star Trek: Voyager and Star Trek: Renegades. He also played Admiral William Noyce on seaQuest DSV as well as Supreme Commander John in the 1983 NBC miniseries V and its sequel.

Herd has served as 3rd National Vice President of the Screen Actors Guild.

Herd previously survived a serious illness during his childhood. In a 2015 interview, he confirmed he “had osteomyelitis, a serious bone infection, and almost didn’t survive.” He credited his recovery to penicillin, which was a new treatment at the time.

Richard Herd’s death was reported to have happened at his home in L.A. He is survived by his wife Patricia, son Rick, daughter Erica, and stepdaughter Alicia.