WEST HOLLYWOOD—On April 22, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station announced via a post on its Facebook the West Hollywood City Council decided to honor the efforts of the volunteers who worked with the staff of the West Hollywood Sheriff Station. The celebration occurred during the week of April 20 to April 25. The timing of this celebration is being announced because April is National Volunteer Month.

Volunteers do more than work with the West Hollywood Sheriff Deputies. Duties require them to, “assist residents, and show up for major events.” The West Hollywood Sheriff Station is interested in more citizens volunteering with the deputies.

Anyone who is interested should contact the station at (310) 855-8850