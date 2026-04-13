WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Friday, April 10, deputies from the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department West Hollywood Station conducted a traffic stop that became a seizure of illegal drugs.

Deputies were on patrol in West Hollywood when they saw a vehicle speeding. After pulling the vehicle over to conduct a traffic stop, deputies learned that the driver was on probation, which prompted a search of the vehicle.

During the search, deputies found two bags filled with methamphetamine inside them, which led to the deputies arresting the driver.

The driver’s name has not been released to the public, as the investigation is ongoing. Authorities are determining where the drugs were being taken, and where the driver obtained the drugs from.