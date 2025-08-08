BEVERLY HILLS—On August 5, the Beverly Hills City Council approved the memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Police Management Association (PMA) at the Tuesday City Council Formal Session.

The four-year agreement includes a 20 percent increase in pay over the 4 years, additional time off with pay, and an increase in deferred compensation.

“We are very pleased to reach this agreement with the PMA,” said Mayor Sharona Nazarian. “Public safety will always be our most important responsibility and priority.”

The Police Management Association includes the lieutenants and captains, a total of 12 positions.

Per the City’s COIN Ordinance, an independent fiscal analysis was conducted on the MOU. The fiscal analyses and proposed MOU are posted on the City’s website at Labor Negotiations 2025.

A total of nine represented employee associations within Beverly Hills. In addition to the PMA, there are the Police Officers Association, the Firefighters Association, and six non-sworn employee associations:

Confidential, Management and Professional, MEA (Technical Services), Part-Time, Safety Support, and Supervisors.

The city of Beverly Hills states on its website that in accordance with state law, the city of Beverly Hills participates in labor negotiations (also known as collective bargaining) with its employee associations or bargaining units.

The result of the negotiation processes are written agreements or contracts reached between the City and the City employee associations.

These agreements are commonly referred to as Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs). There are nine represented employee associations within the city, which are all in the midst of multi-year MOUs, which can be accessed at the links below. Additionally, the terms and benefits of employment for executive and senior management employees in the City are governed by an executive compensation plan.

To see all MOUs, visit www.beverlyhills.org/mou.