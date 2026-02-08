SAN FRANCISCO–On the eve of Super Bowl LX, the Hibernia hosted the premier food event of Super Bowl week, Taste of the NFL on Saturday, February 7. It featured celebrity chefs Andrew Zimern, Carla Hall and Tyler Florence among others serving up their signature dishes.

Hundreds of hungry football fans filled the opulent and gorgeous Hibernia to feast on bacon pizza, chopino and short rib egg rolls.

Genyouth, a non-profit organization which raises funds for children to have more access to school lunches, was the beneficiary. It is held every Super Bowl week.

“Were really about celebrating local culinary diversity, ” said GENyouth Chief Marketing Officer Lisa Travatello. “There is incredibly culinary talent from the Bay area.”

It was sold out, on the iconic grounds of the Hibernia. and it was a smashing success.

NFL stars were happy to sign special footballs for eager fans. Other famous athletes such as NBA Hall of Fame center Dwight Howard and Doug Flutie were in attendance.

A few nights before, the NFL Honors was held on Thursday, February 5 at the Palace Of Fine Arts. It’s the NFL’s version of the Oscar’s- a Red carpet, stylish clothes and an awards show.

It was a nail biter, as Los Angeles Rams Quarterback Matthew Stafford won League MVP over Patriots QB Drake Maye in a very close vote.

At 37, Stafford becomes the oldest player in NFL history to win their first MVP. After seventeen seasons in the NFL, the Rams QB walked and shared the stage with his four adorable daughters as he accepted the award.

Wearing matching dresses, the girls and Mathews wife Kelly were beaming with pride. It was a bittersweet moment, as Stafford stated ” I would gladly trade this for a chance to play this weekend. ” Then he stated he would be back next year. Teammate Puka Nacua, who was also in attendance, hugged his friend as they started their quest to play in Super Bowl XLI, which will be held at their home town in Los Angeles next year.

All in all it was something that the Bay Area could certainly be proud of. The stage has been set, and all that is left is to settle it on the field. Kickoff is set for Sunday , February 8,at 3:30 PM in Santa Clara’s Levi Stadium. It will be either the New England Patriots or Seattle Seahawks raising the Vince Lombardi Trophy.