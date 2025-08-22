HOLLYWOOD—Surprise, that is the best way I can describe my feeling after watching the new “Superman” movie. I’ll be honest I’ve never been the biggest Superman fan. I’ve always been a Batman fan to say the least. I truly cannot recall the first-time audiences got treated to a new version of Superman beyond the Christopher Reeves version in the late 70s, early 80s.

The 2006 flick, “Superman Returns” starring Brandon Routh was a disaster, and while the 2013 flick, “Man of Steel” starring Henry Cavill was an improvement, it still got mixed reviews with fans of the iconic superhero. However, this 2025 version of “Superman” courtesy of director James Gunn is a fun-ride.

For starters, we don’t have that backstory that almost all previous “Superman” flicks have had to explain to audiences. Yes, the narrative can slightly get bogged down with all those details. You kind of have to hope most people seeing this movie has a little working knowledge about Clark Kent aka Superman, portrayed this time by David Corenswet.

Does Corenswet fit the aesthetic of the superhero in tights: yes, and he plays the part quite well to say the least. He is charming, sweet and has charisma with his love interest Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan). I will admit the romance element of Clark Kent and Lois Lane felt a bit lacking in this go around, but perhaps it will be fleshed out more in the sequel, which I am sure to happen at some point.

Brosnahan does deliver a bit of an edge to the reporter that I’m not used to see from the character, and I admit it was quite refreshing to say the least.

You can’t have a hero without a villain, and of course, who has always been, Lex Luthor this time portrayed by actor Nicholas Hoult. Hoult does the job well, but I feel the Lex Luthor needs to be fleshed out more. This jealously this character has had with Superman who is idolized by the public grinds Lex to a core that can’t be placed into words.

This is important because it plays into the narrative of the movie, where Lex changes the story of how people perceive this alien from another planet that has become a savior for Earth who is protecting the world from war. Yes, Superman is focused on preventing a war between Boravia and Jarhanpur.

Gunn does a phenomenal job by jumping right into the movie with Superman battling a metahuman called the “Hammer of Boravia” who gets the upper hand on our hero. The audience gets to see a Superman this time around who is vulnerable to pain and blood, we even get to see Krypto, a dog with some amazing skills and abilities. If you’re going to bring Superman back to the foray, it is always nice to introduce fresh or new to the mix.

The visuals delivered by James Gunn are stunning; and fantastic to watch. You do feel immersed in Metropolis and that is a first for me. I’ve always felt the place to feel foreign in previous movies and TV shows, but Gunn captures, the down-to-Earthness of the city that resonates on the screen and with the viewer.

You also have some fun side characters in this movie that are scene stealers in Mr. Fantastic (Edi Gathegi), as well as Hawk Girl (Isabela Merced) and Green Lantern (Nathan Fillion). Gathegi is a standout, as Mr. Fantastic who shines every time he appears on the screen.

“Superman” might be the first action-flick of 2025, where I felt the pacing was perk. It didn’t move too slow; it didn’t move too fast. Things were carefully plotted out to keep the viewers’ attention from start to finish, which a vast majority of movies in 2025 have been lacking. If this reiteration of “Superman” are signs of things to come, I am very excited to see what Gunn does next with the iconic character.