WESTWOOD—UCLA Bruins announced on August 10, the addition of former NFL Quarterback Derek Carr as a special advisor to head coach Bob Chesney. He will start his new assignment immediately.

Carr will assist Chesney and the Bruins offensive staff with game-planning strategy while also working with UCLA’s quarterbacks. Carr spent 11 seasons in the NFL and earned four Pro Bowl selections as a stalwart and dependable QB with the Raiders. He will assist Chesney and the Bruins’ offensive staff with game-planning strategy while also working with UCLA’s quarterbacks in a volunteer role.

Carr announced his retirement from the NFL in May 2025. He wanted to get into coaching immediately following his playing days.

“We are excited to welcome Derek to our program,” Chesney said in a press release.

“He has played the quarterback position at a high level for more than a decade, and his experience, leadership and football knowledge will be an incredible resource for our coaching staff and student-athletes. What stands out most is his passion for the game and his commitment to developing young people. Derek will have a tremendous impact on our players and is a great addition to our program.”

While at Fresno State from 2009 to 2013, Carr overlapped with UCLA general manager Darrick Yray, who is in his first season with the Bruins. Yray spent four years as an offensive assistant and three as assistant director of football operations with the Bulldogs from 2008 to 2014.

Chesney is entering his first season as UCLA’s coach following a 21-6 record in two seasons at James Madison, as well as a Sun Belt title and an appearance in the College Football Playoff last season.

UCLA Quarterback Nico Iamaleava is entering his second year as the leader of the Bruins. Displaying flashes of brilliance last year, his potential is sky high. In order to take the next step in his journey, the senior needs to be clutch in the critical final minutes of the game. When winning hangs in the balance, and legends are born.

Nico lamaleava is a dark horse for the Heisman Trophy, it’s a very bold statement and his talent and growth will be the catalyst for a winning and successful season.

Carr posted on Facebook, “Thank you to Coach Chesney for believing, I can add value to the program. I’m excited to get to Westwood and serve however I can.”

Last year was one of the worst seasons in UCLA football history, with a 3-9 record, the Bruins are looking to bounce back in the BIG 10.

UCLA opens up their 2026 campaign against the University of California at Berkeley on Saturday, September 5. The home opener will take place on Saturday, September 12, as San Diego State visits the Rose Bowl to take on the UCLA Bruins. Kickoff is slated for 4:15 p.m.