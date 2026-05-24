SANTA MONICA—On May 22, the Santa Monica Police Department announced it planned to increase police presence during Memorial Day Weekend to protect citizens and visitors.

This will involve more officers patrolling throughout the city, including Mounted Officers on Main Street and around Palisades Park. There will also be a Mobile Command Post near the Promenade on 3rd Street and near the beach.

The SMPD will deploy officers to prevent people from driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol over the weekend and asking the public to plan ahead with a sober driver or alternative transportation.

The police department encourages everyone to stay safe by keeping personal belongings visible, locking vehicle and home doors, being alert to what is happening around them and reporting any suspicious behavior to the authorities.

The public should call 9-1-1 for emergencies and contact 310-458-8491 for non-emergencies.