HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On September 26, officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call to a shooting near a parking garage on N. Highland and Selma Avenue at approximately 1:51 a.m. The incident was first reported via the Citizen App.

Canyon News reached spoke to LAPD West Bureau Media Relations Officer Podany who indicated the call came in at 12:45 a.m. to the Hollywood Hills Division. LAPD Hollywood officers responded to Yucca Street and Los Palmas Avenue about a shooting victim, and a suspect was detained and taken into custody. No additional details have been released to the public.



Individuals with more information on Monday shooting is asked to call LAPD Hollywood Division at 213-972-2971 or call Los Angeles County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).