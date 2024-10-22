SANTA MONICA—The city of Santa Monica announced that the Swim Center will be hosting its Spooky Splash on Friday, October 25. The event will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

There will be the Floating Pumpkin Patch, the Sharks Haunted House, and participants can test their skills on the Floating Obstacle Course. Enjoy Spooky Flicks, arts & crafts, treats, and more.

Ticket required for entry and are nonrefundable. For Santa Monica residents the cost is $10, non-residents is $15. The Family Rate (2 adults + 2 youth): SM Resident: $32, Non-Resident: $48.

For more information and to purchase your tickets, visit Swim Center Special Events — Santa Monica Community Aquatics https://ow.ly/xuhg50TACtJ.