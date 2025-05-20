While learning how to drive is an exciting milestone for teenagers, it is often a nerve-wracking and stressful experience for their parents. Parents have every right to be nervous as their teens approach driving age. Statistics indicate that teenage drivers are up to three times more likely to die in a car crash than drivers older than twenty. Fortunately, there are several things you can do to keep your child safe as they embark on this new chapter of life.

Understanding the Statistics of Teenage Driving

Teenagers are likely unaware of the fact that they are at greater risk of injury or death when they’re driving. Many teenagers may not grasp the potential consequences of distracted driving. According to the NHTSA, car crashes are among the top causes of death among teens in the United States. In 2023, there were 5,588 car accident fatalities involving teen drivers. In about one-third of these crashes, excessive speed played a factor. Other major risk factors to be aware of are intoxicated and distracted driving.

The risk of your teen being involved in a serious crash also increases if they drive with their friends. While these statistics are grim, it’s important to share this information with your teenager. Many teens feel invincible, but they are not immune to these grave dangers, and they must understand that their actions while driving can have serious, and even deadly, consequences.

Consider Creating a Teen-Parent Driving Contract

Sometimes, just talking about your expectations and rules isn’t enough to drive your message home. A driving contract puts these expectations into writing and can clearly outline the potential consequences of violating the rules. Make sure to include guidance on curfew, speeding and cell phone usage while driving. Before handing over the keys to your family’s car, make sure to go over this contract and sign it with your teen. You can continue to modify this contract over time as necessary.

Use Technology to Your Advantage

While technology can be a major contributor to distracted driving, it can also provide you with a useful way to keep an eye on your teen behind the wheel. Many automobile makers offer technological solutions for parents to help them monitor their teens’ driving, allowing them to set limits even when they aren’t in the car with them. Some examples of this technology include parent-controlled sound system interlocks and speed limiters you can enforce from a distance. Additionally, some insurance companies offer apps that provide driving report cards or real-time alerts to parents.

As parents of teen drivers, it’s vital to establish and enforce your rules of the road. While it’s important to be aware of the specific laws in your state, it’s also acceptable to set further guidance as necessary. By setting a good example and fully preparing your new teenage driver before they set off solo, you’ll put them in a better position to create safe driving habits.