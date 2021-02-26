UNITED STATES−On Tuesday, February 23, US District Judge, Drew Tipton placed an injunction on President Biden’s 100-day deportation moratorium, banning it, indefinitely.

At the request from the State of Texas, Judge Tipton cited “financial costs from having to detain immigrants who otherwise would have been deported and from an increase in unaccompanied children requiring public education,” as a reason for the injunction.

Judge Tipton stated in his 105-page decision, “the Court finds Texas has established by a preponderance of the evidence that it could reasonably expect a 100-day pause to lead to a significant number of criminal aliens and unaccompanied children moving freely within and into Texas who would otherwise be removed.”

Attorney General Paxton stated, “It would undermine federal law, irreparably harm our great state, and directly endanger our citizens. Law and order must be upheld,” Paxton continued, “I will continue to defend Texas against those who unlawfully ignore United States law in favor of their own policy preferences.”

On Twitter, AG Paxton praised the court’s decision to ban Biden’s deportation pause.

On January 6, January 20, and February 2, Biden signed many Executive orders affecting immigration and he signed a moratorium to pause all deportations for 100 days.

On Tuesday, January 26, US District Courts placed a temporary restraining order on the January 20 memorandum signed by Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary David Pekoske. The memorandum was a 100-day freeze to begin January 22, to pause deportations of individuals in the country illegally.

There were reportedly imprisoned immigrants due to be released from prison that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) had detainers on. The new moratorium would not allow for those criminally charged illegal immigrants to be deported.

Illegal immigrants serving a sentence in the U.S. prison system are not detained by ICE, they are freed into the community once they serve their sentence. On their website, ICE cites multiple offenders who did not have detainers on them.

The Biden-Harris administration extended the initial 100-day freeze on arrests and deportations of immigrants in the United States illegally to fully revoke a portion of the immigration policies in place.

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) made a video at the border that he posted on Twitter to show how Biden revoking President Trump’s immigration policies has already begun to affect Americans.

