HOLLYWOOD- What’s the hottest ticket these days ? If you haven’t guessed it’s Morgan W allen current tour “I’m The Problem,” tour. If you are lucky enough to buy a ticket and it didn’t cost you 1k each, you are super lucky, Besides, being hard to get tickets, his tour for the year is almost over. Fans flock to his shows for chart-topping hits like “Love Somebody,” and “Last Night,” they’re drawn to him with his charismatic stage presence and the dynamic production that make his concert the ultimate full-scale experience. Oh, and there’s another reason as well, to watch which celebrity he will walk out with to the stage. It’s a “Walkout tradition,” to build pre-show anticipation, create viral moments, and connect with different fan bases, transforming his entrances into highly anticipated events that generate buzz for his shows. This signature part of his live performances started on his previous tour and continues to feature a rotating cast of popular figures from sports and music.

The surprise celebrity guests add a layer of excitement and playfulness to the start of the show, making it a highly anticipated moment for fans. These star-studded entrances often go viral on social media, generating significant media attention and further promoting his tour which he’s on his last leg. By inviting celebrities from various fields. Wallen has tapped into different dan communities, expanding his each beyond traditional country music audiences. The walkout has become a signature feature of Wallen’s concerts, which his uses these moments to show camaraderie by high-fiving, laughing or hugging the special guests, reflecting the genuine personality and excitement he shares with his friends and fans. Some of Wallen’s walk-out moments have become a signature featuring surprise guests like Drake, Travis Kielce, Troy Aikman, David spade, Kid Rock, Peyton Manning, Tom Brady, Brooks & Dunn, Miranda Lambert, Gavin Adcock, Zach John King, the late Hulk Hogan and many more. Morgan is a down-to-earth performer who says it like it is. From what I know, he’s wrapping up the tour next month. Toronto, Canada on September 4th and 5th. Edmonton, on the 12th and 13th. Morgan Cole Wallen is from Sneedville,, Tennessee, who gained popularity on season six of the voice in 2014. Though he didn’t win, why I don’t know, the show helped him build a following and launch his recoding career. He signed with Panacea Records and released his debut EP, “Stand Alone,” after being eliminated in the playoffs. Wallen has co-written songs with Jason Aldean and headlined arenas and stadiums.

This past weekend he played at Gillette Stadium, home to the Coldplaygate, the superstar broke the town of Foxboro’s concert curfew by playing close to midnight. The town has confirmed that he violated the curfew, and the concert is being fined. You would think the town would cut him a break. The curfew was set up for 11:30 p.m. but the last song began at 11:44p.m. -14 minutes passed the cutoff. The fine is assessed at $0.25 per attendee, which totaled $15,705. Back in 2016, Bruce Springsteen also broke the curfew, which led to a fine of $22,429. That’s a drop in the bucket for Morgan.

The big news came yesterday August 26th, in a matter of minutes, another performer that fills up stadiums is Taylor Swift. Her Instagram account, got millions of likes within minutes. Some might say who cares? Everyone gets engaged everyday, truth be told not to many of us get engaged with massive rings worth millions. So, yes, the pop star Taylor Swift and the football player Travis Kielce are engaged. The news came 13 days, Swift’s lucky number-after the couple appeared on Mr. Kelce’s New Heights podcast to reveal details about Taylor’s forthcoming album, “The Life of a Showgirl,” which will be released you guessed it in October, the third I believe. So, her engagement is an Old Mine Brilliant cut diamond ring by jeweler Kindred Lubbock, who works with Artifex Fine Jewelry. Swift for her engagement shoot, wore a striped silk-blend dress in shades of cream and black by Ralph Lauren and as you have probably guessed the dress is completely sold-out. The last time I checked they only had it an XXL, it goes for an estimated $319. The dress, which was on sale, quickly sold out in all sizes on Ralph Lauren’s website. Not one size is available.

Rose’s Scoop: While there’s always hope for a restock on Ralph Lauren’s dress, I’m sure you can always find a lookalike, if you so desire. Best wishes to the couple, may their love continue to grow!