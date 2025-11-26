HOLLYWOOD—The aftermath what would it be after all the bombshells from last week on “The Oval.” This week’s episode, ‘A Plan Deferred’ witnessed Sharon paying off that debt Kareem owed, but more troubles could be headed her way with that money. In other news, Simone and Eli had a stalemate about their predicament. Simone jeez what the hell is your issue; you cheated on your husband willing not knowing he was implementing a man to take down a corrupt political party.

Looks like there was trouble in Simone and Eli’s marriage long before his ‘mission’ to take down Hunter and Victoria, while she was messing around with Bobby. Down in the bunker, Victoria and Hunter traded barbs about their current predicament. Victoria was giddy to see Jason about to be placed into a cell and he was worried sick about dealing with his parents. Jason threatened Victoria and she called his bluff, when mother and son had a stare down; the question is who would blink first?

Jeez, this Bobby and Sam rivalry has certainly gotten odd quick. Sam, Bobby is NOT sleeping with Priscilla, get over yourself. At least Sam, Bobby and Max conversed that its obvious that Hunter and Victoria is NOT going down without a massive fight. Why is this vital? A blow is coming the question is who can be trusted and who cannot? Allan spilled to Dale he got a major promotion at The White House.

OMG, Tyler Perry with this stale dialogue between characters for no reason? The dialogue needs to have movement towards the narrative not dialogue for the reason of just having dialogue. Another senseless scene. Rachel decided to pay Allan a visit, where it became apparent these two have unfinished business. Again, senseless dialogue that served absolutely no purpose.

Nancy unleashed a bit of rage on Sam about her predicament before he explained what unfolded. Wow, Sam you are seriously gaslighting Nancy over the death of his father, when we all know he did do it. Sam you are just as dirty as Victoria, hunter and all the others, and after that bomb you dropped on Priscilla two weeks ago, I’m ready for you to receive your comeuppance. Is Lilly going to spill to Allan precisely what leverage Donald might have on him? Yeah, Allan you are compromised because Donald KNOWS you struck that person with your vehicle and killed them.

Allan, you really need to stop lying! Lilly knows you hit and killed that person, she heard the conversation and saw the video. She gave him every chance for an out, and he still fumbled the ball. Eli informed Alonzo that Jason needs to be in a cell with Victoria because he wants to rattle Jason, which is critical to their defense. Well, this is a new face, Constance Waters (Crystle Stewart). Love the actress who is already appearing on Tyler Perry’s “Beauty in Black.”

Eli explained to Constance the situation at hand, and she is not one who plays around. I love this character, I mean LOVE this character. There is nothing like new blood to shake things up. Was wondering when we would get the opportunity to hear from Donald and Kyle? Kyle was livid with the situation, while Donald was pondering what moves to make to weasel out of their situation. Donald hit the nail right on the coffin about Allan killing that person. Donald was optimistic, but Kyle was seeing the writing on the wall.

I knew Kyle was ready to make a move on Donald considering the circumstances. The final moments of the episode witnessed, Alonzo moving Jason from Hunter’s cell and into Victoria’s cell. Jason tried to make a move, and Alonzo was forced to manhandle Jason before sticking him into a cell with his wicked mother, who was eager to inflict some pain on her son. Victoria started to strike Jason and he fought back. It led to Victoria strangling Jason and Hunter strangling her.

Next week’s episode looks intriguing as I wonder if Constance Towers is actually a friend or foe? Until next Tuesday “The Oval” lovers!