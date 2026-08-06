RANCHO PALOS VERDES—On August 2, Jeanine John Taele, 38, arrested at Trump National Golf Course located at 1 Trump National Drive. Taele indicated he was part of the security detail when he was stopped and searched. He was armed. Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department (LASD) deputies booked Taele into jail at Lomita Station on felony charges and detained at Twin Towers Correctional Facility on $250,000 bond. The holding agency is the FBI.



Taele’s initial court date was scheduled for Wednesday, August 6th. A new court date has been set for August 26, at 8:30 a.m. at Torrence Superior Court, 825 Maple Avenue, in Torrance, California.



On August 4, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) issued a press release announcing the arrest of Jeanine John Taele.



According to the Federal Complaint, Taele was charged with possession of an unregistered short-barreled rifle, which is classified as a felony that carries a maximum statutory sentence of 10 years in federal prison.



First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli issued the following statement.



“While we are still investigating the motives of this individual, we are thankful he was apprehended before the President’s visit. Federal and local law enforcement stepped in early and prevented what could have been a dangerous situation from occurring. This investigation is ongoing.



“While we are still investigating the motives of this individual, we are thankful he was apprehended before the President’s visit,” said First Assistant United States Attorney Bill Essayli. “Federal and local law enforcement stepped in early and prevented what could have been a dangerous situation from occurring. This investigation remains ongoing.”



FBI Assistant Director in Charge, Los Angeles, Patrick Grandy, stated that, “Mr Taele’s troubling behavior at the President’s public golf course merely days before the President was expected raised serious red flags for law enforcement and led to the discovery of an unregistered firearm, a loaded weapon, as well as additional items of concern.



There is no room for error, particularly in light of previous attempts on President Trump’s life. The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force is working with our partners at the U.S. Secret Service, the ATF, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, will investigate this case thoroughly.”



Federal officers have footage of Taele walking the property, wearing an earpiece, and taking photographs of federal agents’ as they were working and planning security for President Trump’s visit. Taele later drove away. It was when he returned on August 2, that agents identified the suspicious individual as Taele.



Taele’s Pick-Up Truck contained a loaded 9mm pistol with a loaded magazine containing hollow-point ammunition, binoculars, and a security protection agent badge.



An August 3, search of Taele’s Downey residence led to the discovery and seizure of a modified AR platform rifle, other firearms, body armor, high-capacity magazines, radio signal devices, and notebooks with what agents noted as “containing concerning statements.”



Reports indicate that Taele has a criminal history and was wanted by police connection with a robbery case in El Segundo.













