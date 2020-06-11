HOLLYWOOD — This Is Us writer and journalist Jas Waters reportedly died on Wednesday, June 10 at the age of 39. The News was confirmed at 1:46 p.m. PST through the ‘This Is Us’ Writers Twitter account; there was no cause of death given.

The Twitter statement reads:

“The entire #ThisIsUs family was devastated to learn of Jas Waters passing. In our time together, Jas left her mark on us and ALL over the show. She was a brilliant storyteller and a force of nature. We send our deepest sympathies to her loved ones. She was one of us. RIP @JasFly.”

The creator of the show, Dan Fogelman, said via Twitter that Waters “made a mark” on the show. He called her “absolutely brilliant”, adding that she “had so many stories to tell”.

Jas Waters participated in the second season of the NBC drama This Is Us. Her most recent project was Showtime’s Kidding, which debuted in 2018. She has also previously worked on Comedy Central’s Hood Adjacent With James Davis.

Before her work with screenwriting, Waters was a columnist for Vibe magazine. Her first T.V. writing credit was for VH1’s The Breaks.