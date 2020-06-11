WESTWOOD— Matthew Ryan, 30, one of the three individuals injured due to a car crashing into ‘Pinches Tacos’ on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, has decided to sue one year later.

Ryan was transported to the hospital from the scene after a Sedan crashed into the Westwood restaurant, hitting the customer and a pole. LA Resident, Elizabeth Pasternak, 77 said in the original police report that she was unable to apply the break in the parking spot, causing her to drive through the front door of ‘Pinches Tacos’.

The lawsuit filed on June 8, 2020 is not only against Pasternak, the driver of the Sedan, but also against ‘Pinches Tacos’, the city of Los Angeles, and the UC Regents.

According to The Los Angeles Superior Court suit, Ryan alleges negligence, premises liability, and dangerous condition of public property. The victim of the crash seeks unspecified damages. Los Angeles Fire Department Captain, Joseph Everett said,

“A woman was trying to reverse her car from her parking spot but drove straight into the restaurant instead, breaking through the glass doors and into a pole.”

According to the police report, Ryan did not see the car before he was struck and suffered injuries to his left knee and lower body. The lawsuit, however, does not specify whether Ryan was hit inside or outside the restaurant. The claim attached to the lawsuit only states that Ryan was “a lawful pedestrian on the sidewalk and in the adjoining businesses.”

There have been no comments from the driver of the vehicle, ‘Pinches Tacos’ owners, a representative from UC Regents, or the City of Los Angeles in regards to the lawsuit filed a year after the incident.