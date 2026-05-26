GARDEN GROVE—On May 24, GKN Aerospace, a chemical leak first described as a “Vapor Leak,” prompted the evacuation of close to 50,000 residents in the vicinity of GKN’s Aerospace facility at the Garden Grove location.



On May 24, GKN Aerospace issued an update on the situation once the temperatures in the tank containing methyl methacrylate dropped significantly, removing the risk of a catastrophic explosion.



Since Thursday, May 21, the contents of the tank reached temperatures of approximately 100 degrees. Once the temperatures were reduced to about 93 degrees, permitting Orange County authorities to reduce the size of the evacuation zone of those living near the faulty tank containing Hazardous Materials.



“During the evening of May 24, technical specialists working for the GKN Aerospace facility in Garden Grove conducted a joint operation with the Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA) to assess the storage tank more closely.



The team safely and successfully removed exterior insulation material from the tank to help advance efforts to cool its contents. This operation followed several days of careful monitoring and work to stabilize the tank in conjunction with the dedicated team of experts on site.



We are continuing to work around the clock with the OCFA, the EFA, and all relevant federal, state, and local agencies to mitigate the ongoing disruption this incident is causing. Our priority remains its safe resolution, so that residents can return to their homes as quickly as possible.



Please continue to follow all instructions issued by local authorities and emergency personnel at this time.”