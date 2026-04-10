UNITED STATES—I know people who are so invested in politics that I don’t understand how they don’t take a break from it. Myself on the other hand, I like to be aware of what is taking place, but politics is not my life. With the way the political landscape is right now, it’s time for a political shift.

I am so annoyed with Democrats and Republicans; they don’t care about the American people. Yes, I said it and I will say it again, Democrats and Republicans DO NOT CARE ABOUT THE AMERICAN PEOPLE! Some are going to say, why can I say that? If they cared, they would still be in Washington D.C. trying to nail out a deal to fund the federal government, so we don’t have any more shutdowns.

We should not be chatting about a got damn government shutdown every 5 minutes it feels like. Twenty years ago this was no norm, so why is it a norm now? That’s because Congress is the same old, same old. There are too many people in Congress who have been there way too long. There needs to be term limits. If you’re a member of the House of Representatives you get to serve 4 terms max. After that your ass is out. When it comes to U.S. Senators, you get to serve 2-3 terms max. You get 6-year terms as senators and some just get so comfortable in that position, they sit back and do little to nothing.

There are TSA Agents who haven’t gotten checks for weeks, yes, President Donald Trump signed an executive order for them to be paid, but screw that. That is one job if any I would never sign up for. The worst thing you can tell an American is I expect you to come to work, but I don’t know when you’re going to get paid. It is the greatest slap to the face and it’s hard to swallow that notion and come to work with a smile as if there is no issue.

What am I supposed to tell the bank who loaned me the money for the mortgage on my home. Sorry I can’t pay this month because I’m working for the federal government, but they’re not paying me? How am I supposed to purchase food for my family. I guess I’m supposed to tell the supermarket, I need an IOU because I just don’t have the funds right now. Add on the fact that TSA Agents have to deal with asshole Americans at times, it’s just a double whammy.

We don’t need political parties anymore because neither of them stands for anything. They care about their own personal needs and wants, and they scratch the backs of the people who scratch theirs. Its pay-to-play and people refuse to acknowledge it. If I hear one more person just congratulate the President of the United States just to do it, I’m going to lose it. You praise when good things are being done, not bad things. Gas is high as hell, food is high as hell, bills are high as hell, the economy is pretty bad right now, and politicians need to take their heads out of their a**es and change that.

Think about the people who are not like you. Who don’t get paid big bucks to sit around and do nothing. I mean Congress is not even working 5 days a week. They take more days off than anyone I know. They bicker and act like children instead of actual adults. I’m over it, I’m so over politicians giving me actual lip service. Don’t tell me what you’re going to do or point the finger at the other side, take some accountability and do your job. If not, remove yourself so someone can be put into office who can do the actual job.

Written By Zoe Mitchell