HOLLYWOOD—With the holidays soon approaching, many people including celebrities are getting engaged. People get engaged during the holidays because it’s a romantic and a festive time when friends and family are often gathered, creating a perfect opportunity to share the news.

It allows couples to create a special memory tied to the season, take advantage of vacation time to celebrate and get a head start on wedding planning with loved ones when everyone is together. A proposal creates a new, happy memory that becomes interwined with the holiday season, making it more special. The overall festive, cheerful, and romantic atmosphere associated with the holidays can inspire a desire to make big, romantic gestures.

Holidays are a time when many people travel to be with family and friends, making it easier to share the news with a large group at once rather than calling everyone individually. Having loved ones around provides an immediate opportunity to celebrate with toasts and a special meal. The holiday break provides a few days or weeks off for the couple to enjoy being newly engaged before returning to their normal routine.

The New Year often symbolizes a new beginning making it a fitting time for a couple to start their new life together as an engaged couple. With families together, it can be easier to get an early start on wedding planning tasks, like researching venues or vendors. While engagement rings are not cheap, many celebrity engagements rings are extravagant.

Taylor Swift ring designed by Kelce in collaboration with Kindred Lubbock and Arifex Fine Jewelry was enormous. The sparkler features a massive Old Mine Brilliant cut diamond, a rectangular cut with antique references. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos proposed to his now wife Lauren Sanchez with a ring featuring a cushion-cut diamond estimated to be about 30 carats. Lauren’s engagement ring could range from $3 million to upwards of $5 million.

Then we have Cristiano Ronaldo, after eight years of dating with his partner Georgia Rodriguez, the massive oval shaped diamond is estimated with the center stone to be at 37 carats. Massive ring! Lady Gaga engagement ring from businessman Michael Polansky, features a monster oval diamond set on an 18-karat white and rose gold diamond pave band with natural pink ombre diamonds. It’s estimated to cost anywhere between $500,000 to $2 million, according to published reports.

Oh, who could forget Bethenny Frankel ring, before the split. Paul Bernon proposed with a massive ring. Our beautiful Paris Hilton custom gem from Carter Reum is reportedly worth $1 million. Beautiful ring as well. Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias have been together for decades, he gave her a beautiful 11 carat natural pink, pear shaped diamond accompanied by two trillion cut diamonds on the sides valued at $2.5 million. We can’t discuss diamonds without mentioning the late Elizabeth Taylor, she had a massive jewelry collection that was extremely impressive, the diamond ring given by her husband Richard Burton was 33.19 carat diamond ring, one of the most stunning pieces in her arsenal of jewels.

Actress Jennifer Lopez, who has been engaged, yes, six times, included a knockout 6 carat pink diamond ring from now divorced Ben Affleck. When they rekindled their relationship and decided to finally get married after the first time they broke up, he gave her an enormous green diamond. Unfortunately, luck didn’t last even with the green colored ring and the couple filed for divorce in august 2024. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have since split however he proposed with a 15-carat ring then followed with a 20-carat one several years later.

It was a 20-carat emerald cut diamond ring from Lorraine Schwartz, with the word Adidas engraved inside, unfortunately it was stolen when Kim was robbed in Paris. Mariah Carey and Australian billionaire James Packer may have called it quits but the star kept her epic 35-carat rock designed by Wilfredo Rosado.

The ring is estimated to be worth $10 million dollars. Kate Middleton’s engagement ring not only has some serious sparkle but has royal history. The 12-carat oval sapphire given to Kate by Prince William used to belong to his mom, Princess Diana. The sapphire stone is surrounded by 14 solitaire diamonds and is set on a white gold band.

Rose’s Scoop: Hard to believe that Thanksgiving is only a few weeks away. Who’s ready?