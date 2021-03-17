UNITED STATES—The popularity of Delta-8 THC has skyrocketed in the last 6 months. From vape cartridges to gummies, online retailers are scrambling to keep up with the demand. Delta-8 THC vape cartridges have been one of the most popular ways to get a dose of Delta 8. This is due to its fast-acting effects and the fact that it’s very discreet. Before moving on to our list of the best Delta-8 THC cartridges, let’s do a quick recap of what Delta 8 is.

What is Delta-8 THC?

Delta-8 THC or Delta 8 for short, is a cannabinoid derived from the hemp plant. It has antiemetic, anxiolytic, and neuroprotective properties. This means that Delta 8 has properties that are able to relieve anxiety and help to regenerate the nervous system, making it a perfect medical alternative for those who may be suffering from various conditions. With a high that is less intense than its Delta 9 counterpart, it still provides relief without causing an anxiety-ridden effect. Research also shows that Delta 8 can be used as a treatment for pain, which makes it a viable option for the 1 in 5 American adults suffering from it. Given these medical benefits, the sky is the limit for Delta-8 THC.

Now that you have a quick overview of Delta 8, let’s dive in and review our favorite cartridges.

Best Delta 8-THC Vape Cartridges

Below are the best Delta 8-THC Vape cartridges available on the market.

3Chi

3Chi was founded by a biochemist with 15 years of product formulation and a heavy interest in cannabinoid research. They were able to offer the first federally legal THC-dominant product since cannabis prohibition started in the US. Since then, they’ve continued leading the way and setting the stage for high quality Delta 8 products.

Now to the part you’ve been waiting for… 3Chi Delta 8 Carts. 3Chi has over 30 different strain options in its 1ml size and a handful of strains in the 0.5 ml size. Each cartridge contains a whopping 95% of Delta-8 THC with the remaining 5% being strain-specific terpenes. These cartridges do not contain any harmful additives such as Vitamin E or MCT and 3Chi has the lab test results to prove it.

Whether you’re new to Delta 8 carts or you’ve already gotten your feet wet, 3Chi Delta 8 Cartridges are a must-try. The price and quality are unmatched by any other brand. Another fan favorite from 3Chi is the Comfortably Numb Delta 8/CBN Cartridge which is perfect before bed.

Vape Whole Supply

Vape Whole Supply is an online marketplace which mainly focuses on Delta 8 vape cartridges. They started out back in 2018 at which point they mainly sold CBD cartridges. Vape Whole Supply always seems to be on the cutting edge when it comes to selling the newest, alternative cannabinoid based vapes.

Vape Whole Supply has 3 main types of Delta 8 vape cartridges. The first and most popular are their Delta Farms 1-gram Cartridges. They have about 15 different strain-based flavors so you’re bound to find a strain that works for you.

The second type of Delta 8 cartridge they sell are Delta 8 mixed with CBN. If you haven’t tried this combo before, you’re missing out. Delta 8 and CBN are a match made in heaven which give off sleepy-like effects. This product rivals the Comfortably Numb Cartridge by 3Chi.

The last type of Delta 8 cartridge that Vape Whole Supply sells is the Delta 8 mixed with THCV. THCV is one of the newest cannabinoids, known to produce energizing effects and decreased appetite. THCV only recently became popular in the last few months but given that it provides energizing effects and decreased appetite, we believe it’s popularity will only grow from here. Vape Whole Supply is one of only a couple companies selling this Delta 8/THCV blend.

Delta Effex

Delta Effex is a relatively newer Delta 8 company but that doesn’t mean they lack experience. Delta Effex is actually owned by Savage Enterprises which has been known to deliver high quality vapes for quite some time now.

Delta Effex has a unique offering for Delta 8 vapes because they’re one of the only companies that created their own vape device that can be used with their Delta 8 Prefilled Pods. These are a little more expensive than traditional Delta 8 vape cartridges but we like them because they’re super discreet. Delta Effex also sells traditional Delta 8 Vape Cartridges that come in a handful of strain-based flavors which are definitely worth a try.

Extract Labs

Extract Labs is a veteran-owned cannabinoid company which is one of the leaders when it comes to selling alternative cannabinoid-based products. The cannabinoids the sell include: CBD, CBN, CBG, CBC and more recently Delta 8. Extract Labs has spent a lot of time developing superior cannabinoid products and this quality is also highlighted in their Delta 8 product line as well. With a discount program for veterans, first responders, low income, and disability customers, Extract Labs prides itself on making its products available for customers who need it.

Extract Labs Delta 8 Cartridges don’t have wide variety of flavors like most other brands do. But what they lack in variety, they make up for in a unique blend of Delta 8 with CBD/CBG. Most Delta 8 1-gram cartridges have 900mg or more of Delta 8. Extract Labs took a different approach and went with 500mg of Delta 8 and mixed in CBD and CBG for the remaining milligrams. This mixture produces a pleasant experience that’s unique and unmatched by any other Delta 8 vape.

Treetop Hemp Co.

To round out our list of the top Delta 8 vape cartridges we had to be sure to include Treetop Hemp Co. Treetop is a newer Delta 8 company that’s currently only selling their products through online marketplaces like Great CBD Shop.

Treetop Hemp Co. has developed a new type of Delta 8 product which is a disposable Delta 8 vape pen. So how is this product different from the Delta Effex Pod Vapes? The Treetop Hemp disposable vape has everything you need in one pen as opposed to Delta Effex which requires you to insert a Delta 8 pod. The Treetop Hemp disposable vape cartridge also comes with a USB charging port so you can ensure it doesn’t die before you’ve used it all.

If you’re not into the disposable vape cartridges, Treetop Hemp also sells traditional 510 thread Delta 8 cartridges. They come in several flavors and also consist of a unique cannabinoid blend which is 678 mg of Delta 8 mixed with CBD and CBC.

Delta-8 THC FAQ

Below are some of the most frequently asked questions about Delta-8 THC.

Is Delta-8 THC legal?

Delta-8 THC is federally legal due but a handful of states have taken action to make it illegal at the state level. We recommend checking here to confirm your state is legal before purchasing.

What are the benefits of Delta-8 THC?

The benefits of Delta-8 THC include: reduced anxiety, anti-nausea, appetite stimulate, pain relief and reduced inflammation.

Can Delta-8 THC get you high?

Yes, Delta-8 THC can provide a high but is less potent than its more commonly known Delta 9 THC counterpart. Nonetheless, you should never consume Delta 8 before driving or operating machinery.

What types of Delta-8 THC products are there?

Delta-8 THC vape cartridges are one of the most popular ways to consumer Delta 8 but there are other ways as well which include: gummies, tinctures and edibles.

Can Delta 8-THC cause you to fail a drug test?

Yes, Delta-8 THC appears the same as Delta 9 THC on drug tests and therefore it can result in testing positive for THC.

Conclusion

Delta-8 THC vape cartridges offer a variety of positive impacts for those who may have trouble with anxiety and pain management. We always recommend consulting with your doctor before trying any new natural substances. Although Delta-8 THC is psychoactive like its counterpart Delta-9 THC, the high caused by Delta 8 is described as less intense. The Delta 8 industry is relatively new, but given its numerous benefits, we believe it has a bright future.