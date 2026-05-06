UNITED STATES—A tree is a woody perennial plant with a single tall trunk and branches. However, several tree types can not conform with this overly simplistic definition. Palm trees and tree ferns are neither woody nor branched. Although branching, arboriform yuccas and dracaenas are no woodier than palms. Banana trees develop a few unbranched herbaceous trunks.

Actually, several types of trees do not conform with their own definition. Many Japanese maples, crape myrtles and olive trees develop multiple trunks. Many citruses are not as tall as big shrubbery. Papayas are merely large perennials that survive for only a few years. Banyans support their canopies with multiple aerial roots instead of conventional trunks.

Generally, though, trees are the most significant living components within their gardens. Not much else within home gardens is as big or as permanent as its trees are. Some old oaks inhabited their gardens centuries before their gardens. Some old redwoods contain more lumber than their associated homes. Many trees influence adjacent home gardens.

Trees are long term commitments.

This is why proper selection is so important. Trees must be appropriate to their particular applications. They should remain proportionate to their particular situations, even if they live for centuries. They should not generate more mess than those living with them want to contend with. Also, they should not require more maintenance than they will likely get.

Shade trees near houses should be deciduous to allow sunshine through during winter. Evergreens at a distance can obscure unwanted scenery throughout the year. Evergreen vegetation is generally a bit messier than deciduous vegetation, though. It sheds through the year instead of only in autumn. Utility cables and easements limit placement of trees.

Many municipalities have adopted strict tree preservation ordinances. Such ordinances protect heritage trees or trees that exceed a particular size. They often make it difficult or impossible to remove unwanted and problematic trees. Preemptive selection of the most appropriate tree varieties helps avoid such situations. Prevention is better than the cure.

Highlight: Coast Live Oak

Coast live oak, Quercus agrifolia, is more adaptable in the wild than in home gardens. It can grow in groves or mix with other tree species, particularly at the coast. Alternatively, it can grow solitarily in open grassland, particularly inland. Solitary specimens can be a few centuries old. They can grow as tall and wide as seventy-five feet, with a few trunks.

Within irrigated home gardens, though, coast live oak likely does not survive for as long. It is impossible to know because no home garden here is a few centuries old. With water, young specimens mature faster than they would in the wild. Once established though, no irrigation is needed. Mature wild specimens often succumb to root rot with new irrigation.

Coast live oak is more appealing in the wild than within home gardens anyway. It sheds foliar debris continually, particularly as new foliage emerges during spring. Although it is technically evergreen, it replaces its foliage annually. Its foliar debris is mildly herbicidal to delicate plants below, and stains pavement. Every few years, acorns are very prolific. Seedlings can appear in the oddest of situations.

Tony Tomeo can be contacted at tonytomeo.com.