FULTON COUNTY, GA—On August 24 at approximately 7 p.m. former President Donald J. Trump is expected to surrender, to be arrested and booked at the Fulton County Jail at 901 Rice Street. Trump is facing a 13-count indictment and is charged with attempting to overturn election results in the state of Georgia. Challenging election results is not against the law.



The Federal Aviation Administration issued flight restrictions, placing a no-fly zone in the airspace above the Fulton County Jail. In addition, the jail will be on a hard lockdown from 6:45 to 9 p.m.



Trump is not expected to enter a plea. The Fulton County District Attorney, Fani Willis proposed a September 5 arraignment date with his bond set at $200,000.



Trump posted the following message on Truth Social on August 24.



“231,000 Views, and still counting. The biggest video on social media, ever, more than double the Super Bowl! But please excuse me, I have to start getting ready to head down to Atlanta, Georgia, where Murder and other violent crimes have reached levels never seen before, to get arrested by a radical left lowlife District Attorney, Fani Willis, for a perfect phone call, and having the audacity to challenge a rigged and stolen election. The evidence is irrefutable! Arrest time: 7:30 p.m.”



“Including credible allegations that an incarcerated person died covered in insects and filth, that the Fulton County Jail is structurally unsafe, that prevalent violence has resulted in serious injuries and homicides, and that officers are being prosecuted for using excessive force,” Trump said in a statement on July 13 about the DOJ findings for the Fulton County Jail conditions.



On January 1, 2021, Patrick (Pat) Byrne, CEO of Overstock.com, and advocate for the constitution called attention to alleged voter fraud in Fulton County in Georgia. Byrne posted a series of photos taken of boxes of fake ballots stating: “On their way to be shredded.”



Georgia was the first state to demand a signature match and now follows the states of Arizona, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania in verifying the election through a forensic audit.



On December 14, 2020, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp praised Georgia Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, for calling for a signature audit following the recent Presidential election.



“After calling for a signature audit repeatedly since the November 3 election, I am glad Secretary Raffensperger has finally taken this necessary step to begin restoring confidence in Georgia’s election process. As hardworking Georgians head back to the polls for the January 5 runoffs, it is vital for every vote cast to be legal and for only legal votes to be counted.”



US Attorney General Merrick Garland made the following statement, in part regarding the conditions of the Fulton County Jail. “People in prisons and jails are entitled to basic protections of their civil rights.”