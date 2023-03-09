BEVERLY HILLS—On March 7, Beverly Hills Police Department stopped a U-Haul van in the vicinity of Sunset Boulevard and Roxbury Drive that had been reported stolen. Officers reported on Twitter that two suspects who initially fled the scene on foot were arrested and detained by police.

Canyon News spoke to Sgt. Adams of the BHPD who indicated the driver of the U-Haul, Carlos Larios, 35, was booked at the BHPD Jail on charges of grand theft auto, resisting arrest, and possession of the stolen property. Larios has since been moved to Los Angeles County Jail due to medical conditions not related to the incident.



Larios is being held on a $125,000 bond. His court date is scheduled for Thursday, March 9, at 8:30 a.m. at LAX Los Angeles Municipal Court Division 144. The inmate locator indicated that Larios has an extensive criminal history.



Sgt. Adams reported that the passenger in the vehicle was Melissa Diane Carrillo, 39. On March 7, at 8:20 p.m., she was booked at the BHPD Jail on charges of forgery, resisting arrest, and presenting false identification to a police officer.



The BHPD Inmate Locator shows that Carrillo is being held on a $70,000 bond. She will remain in a Beverly Hills jail until her court date at LAX Los Angeles Municipal Court Division 144 on March 9 at 8:30 a.m.



No further details are available at this time.