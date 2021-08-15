UNITED STATES—On Friday, August 13, it was announced that the Pentagon is moving U.S. troops including 3,000 Marines to Afghanistan. An additional 4,000 U.S. Troops have been deployed to the region to evacuate thousands of U.S. citizens and Afghan interpreters.

U.S. officials are reportedly destroying sensitive documents and equipment while the Taliban closes in on the U.S. Embassy in Kabul.

Military officials have reported that as the Biden administration braces for a possible collapse of the Afghan government within the next month.

According to reports from Afghanistan, the Taliban has seized; Kandahar, Lashkar Gah, and Herat. The Taliban is now reportedly in control of 65 percent of Afghanistan after Afghan forces were taken by surprise.

Multiple news reports indicate that the Pentagon notified military commanders prior to Joe Biden’s inauguration to prepare for withdrawal. This was reportedly in keeping with President Trump’s campaign promise to “end long wars and bring our soldiers home.”

On April 14, President Biden announced from the Roosevelt-Treaty room at the White House, that the U.S. would not be meeting the deadline set under the U.S.-Taliban agreement to withdraw all troops by May 1.

President Biden made the following remarks:

“I believed that our presence in Afghanistan should be focused on the reason we went in the first place: to ensure Afghanistan would not be used as a base from which to attack our homeland again. We did that. We accomplished that objective,” Biden stated.

“We will not conduct a hasty rush to the exit. We’ll do it—responsibly, deliberately, and safely. And we will do it in full coordination with our allies and partners, who now have more forces in Afghanistan than we do,” Biden continued.

On July 8, Biden made the following statement:

“Earlier today, I was briefed by our senior military and national security leaders on the status of the drawdown of the U.S. forces and allied forces in Afghanistan…..Our military mission in Afghanistan will conclude on August 31st.”