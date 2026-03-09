BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills announced on its Facebook page that North Cañon Drive at Wilshire Boulevard in Beverly Hills is scheduled to reopen by the morning on Saturday, March 14.

The temporary closure was required to complete Section 2 of the Metro Purple (D) Line Extension as part of the Beverly Dr Station project.

North Cañon Drive at Wilshire Boulevard has been closed since September 2019. The project also included installation of a 20-foot sound wall to help reduce construction noise and vibration impacts.

Metro’s Beverly Dr Station in Beverly Hills is expected to open in spring 2027.