TOPANGA CANYON—On Tuesday, November 18, the Los Angeles Police Department reported that the Force Investigation Division is investigating an Officer-Involved Shooting (OIS) that occurred in Topanga Division.

The LAPD reported on its website that on November 17, at around 12:25 p.m., Topanga Patrol Division uniformed officers responded to a radio call of an Assault with a Deadly Weapon suspect near the 8300 block of Northgate Avenue. The comments of the call indicated that the suspect, later identified as Marcus Hayes, 27, was armed with a firearm and had pointed it at the person reporting the incident.

Officers spotted Hayes running past them and ordered him to drop the weapon. Hayes refused to comply, and a foot pursuit ensued. Officers followed Hayes as he traversed through apartment buildings before returning to Northgate Avenue, where he stopped and faced the officers while still holding the firearm. Despite repeated commands to drop the weapon, the suspect raised the gun and fired at the officers, resulting in an Officer-Involved Shooting (OIS). Hayes threw the firearm onto the street and raised his hands.

As officers approached to detain him, he clenched his fist and attempted to strike them. Officers took Hayes to the ground and took him into custody. The suspect was not struck by gunfire.

No officers or other community members were injured during the incident. A loaded 9mm semi-automatic pistol and a 15-round magazine, was recovered at the scene and booked as evidence.