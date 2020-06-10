STUDIO CITY — Universal Studios Hollywood announced on June 10 a phased reopening of the complex. The CityWalk area will be open for guests from 12 to 8 p.m.

The theme park had been closed since mid-March due to the coronavirus health crisis. The park will remain closed, according to the announcement.

A number of dining and retail venues on the CityWalk will reopen. “Voodoo Doughnut,” “Johnny Rockets,” “Shoe Palace” and “Skechers and Guess Accessories” are some of the venues on the list.

Complimentary self-parking will also be available during the reopening phase.

Universal notes that the complex will start implementing new “new health and safety measures that focus on Screening, Spacing and Sanitization.”

“A single point of entry now welcomes guests to the destination along with temperature checks and required face coverings,” the statement says.

Some of the new measures include temperature check for all guest upon arrival. Guests with a temperature of 100.4° Fahrenheit (or 38° Celsius) will not be allowed to enter.

Universal will also require guests to use face coverings throughout their visit. In addition, in order to ensure social distancing, there will be a limited number of people in all venues.

Universal Studios Orlando in Florida has already reopened both its CityWalk area and theme parks (Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure). Strict social distancing measures have been put in place throughout both theme parks in Florida, which reopened last Friday, June 5.

Similar measures are expected for Universal’s Hollywood theme park location.