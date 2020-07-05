MALIBU—There will be at least two openings in the nomination period for Malibu residents who are interested in running for council seats on Monday, July 13.

To be qualified to run for Malibu General Municipal Council, the prospective candidate is obligated to be at least 18 years old United States citizen along with being a registered voter in the City of Malibu. The nomination paper must include at 20-30 signatures, with at least 20 registered Malibu voters. If the candidate is nominated, there will be a $418 mandatory fee to appear on the sample ballot.

The local residents will have the chance to elect three council members as Council Members Jefferson “Zuma Jay” Wagner and Skylar Peak will reach the end of their terms on Tuesday, November 3. Although, Councilmember Rick Mullen will still be able to run for re-election to a second term.

The nomination period will conclude on August 7. If Councilmember Mullen decides not to file run for elections, the period to nominate will be extended to August 12.

Normally, the five-member City Council is usually appointed to serve four-year terms. Duties include endorse legislation such as local laws/ordinances, approving city programs, adopting the city’s budget and managing the funds to provide the service to the City’s residents, businesses and visitors. The current members of the City of Malibu City council include Mayor Karen Farrer, Mayor Pro Tem Mikkie Pierson, and the three Councilmembers (Mullen, Peak and Wagner).

Malibu City Hall has been reopened by appointment only and those wanting to pull nomination papers will be able to make an appointment by contacting City Clerk Heather Glaser (hglaser@malibucity.org) or visit malibucity.org/elections for more information.