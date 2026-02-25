San Luis Obispo County, CA – On the afternoon of Monday, February 23, 2026, a single-vehicle crash resulted in injuries of unknown severity after a car plummeted several hundred feet off Highway 46, according to The Tribune.

The California Highway Patrol reports that the accident took place around 3:57 PM on Highway 46 west just west of Old Creek Road.

Authorities said a red sedan traveling westbound left the roadway and went over the side of the highway. According to emergency scanner traffic, the vehicle fell several hundred feet down an embankment.

Emergency responders were dispatched to the scene, and the injured party was airlifted from the area for medical treatment. Officials have not confirmed how many occupants were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash or the extent of injuries sustained.

Highway 46 west at Old Creek Road was temporarily shut down around 4:51 PM to allow crews to conduct rescue operations and secure the scene. By approximately 5:15 PM, traffic was moving under one-way traffic control as authorities continued their investigation.

The collision remains under active investigation as officers work to determine the circumstances that led to the vehicle leaving the roadway.

Single-Vehicle Collisions

In some cases, investigations may reveal that even in a single-vehicle accident, nearby drivers or unsafe road features share some responsibility. California’s Comparative Negligence rule means that, even if those injured in accidents are found partially at fault, they or their surviving relatives may still be eligible to receive partial compensation for damages through a Personal Injury Claim or Wrongful Death Claim.

