

BRENTWOOD—On May 12, Mark Fuhrman, a 20-year veteran of the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) died of throat cancer at his home in Kootenai County, Idaho. He was 74. Detective Fuhrman was best known as one of the first detectives to arrive at the Brentwood home and crime scene in 1995, where Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman were found dead at Nicole Simpson Brown’s condominium in Brentwood.



Detective Fuhrman gained national attention during the O.J. Simpson trial. Being one of the first to lay eyes on the crime scene, made his testimony crucial to the case. He quickly became the Prosecution’s star witness.



Star running back and Heisman trophy winner, O.J. Simpson, was accused of murdering the mother of his children, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her lover, Ronald Goldman.



As the prosecution’s star witness, to becoming the focal point of the trial. Fuhrman was investigated in what was reportedly an effort to lesson his credibility on the witness stand.



It was Fuhrman that led investigators to evidence found at Simpson’s estate on Rockingham Avenue in Brentwood, including the notorious bloody glove.



Reports indicate that it was the alleged findings from investigation into Fuhrman that helped to get O.J. Simpson acquisition. Investigative attorney’s led jurors to question whether the detective was a racist. The prosecution accused Fuhrman of planting evidence.



Fuhrman adamantly denied this claim telling ABC TV, “There was never a shred, never a hint, never a possibility, not a million, not a billion-to one, possibility I could have planted anything, nor would I have reason to.



In 1995, O.J. Simpson was acquitted of murder. Detective Fuhrman retired from LAPD soon after. In 1996, the detective pleaded no contest to felony a single felony count of perjury.



Detective Furman moved to Idaho where he hosted a radio show and authored true crime books including; Murder in Brentwood, Murder in Greenwich, The Murder Business, Murder in Spokane, Death and Justice, Silent Witness, and A Simple Act of Murder.





Reports indicate that the family of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman don’t blame Detective Furman for O.J. Simpson’s acquittal.



Nicole Brown Simpson’s sister, Tanya Brown, first spoke to TMZ regarding the death of Furhman. “It’s a big one and a huge loss. I think Mark’s legacy should not be based around our trial. I don’t wish death on anyone, and I think he did a lot of good in his life and people need to focus on the good he did.”