WESTWOOD/BEVERLY HILLS—On Wednesday, May 20, seven people were charged with felonies the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office announced in connection with a of organized residential burglaries that has affected the San Fernando Valley and surrounding communities over the past several months.

Christopher Sanchez, 26, Owen Rivera-Chacon, 24, and Edisson Fabian Boyacá, 27 are each charged with one felony count of first-degree residential burglary. Rivera-Chacon also faces allegations of a prior strike conviction for a serious or violent felony: a first-degree residential burglary.

The defendants pleaded not guilty and their preliminary hearing setting is scheduled for June 2 in Department G of the San Fernando Courthouse.

Rivera-Chacon’s bail was set at $125,000 and Boyaca’s bail was set at $50,000. Sanchez was released on his own recognizance subject to electronic monitoring over the prosecution’s objection. If convicted as charged, Sanchez and Boyaca each face 6 years in state prison, while Rivera-Chacon faces 17 years in state prison.

On May 1, deputies with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office tracked the suspected burglary crew into Santa Clarita, where a joint surveillance operation with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department led to the defendants’ arrests in connection with a residential burglary.

Deputies followed the suspects’ vehicle, conducted a traffic stop on the freeway and arrested Sanchez, the driver. Rivera-Chacon allegedly fled on foot and was stopped in a nearby dry streambed. Boyaca was stopped and arrested driving a different car approximately one mile away.

The defendants may be connected to additional burglaries in Los Angeles and Ventura counties where they allegedly stole jewelry, cash and a high-end handbag.

This case is being prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Blanca Martinez of the San Fernando Branch Office and remains under investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

“These arrests are the result of strong collaboration with our neighboring law enforcement partners and our shared commitment to protecting the communities we serve,” said Ventura County Sheriff Jim Fryhoff.

Byron Gonzálo Sáez Sotomayor, also known as Kevin Diaz, 27, is charged with 15 counts of first-degree residential burglary, three counts of attempted first-degree residential burglary and one count of grand theft of a firearm. It is further alleged that on four occasions at least one resident was present during the commission of the burglary or attempted burglary.

Sotomayor pleaded not guilty to all charges. His preliminary hearing setting is scheduled for June 10 in Department H of the San Fernando Courthouse. He is being held on $1.4 million bail. If convicted as charged, he faces 26 years in state prison.

Between January 2025 and May 2026, Sáez Sotomayor allegedly burglarized or attempted to burglarize 18 single-family residences in the San Fernando Valley and West Los Angeles, targeting multiple homes in a single night. Five occurred in Reseda, two in Van Nuys, two in Encino, one in Granada Hills and one in Sun Valley.

The remaining seven incidents transpired in Beverlywood, Westwood and other locations in Los Angeles County. He is suspected of additional burglaries in the San Fernando Valley. He allegedly stole jewelry, handbags, money and a firearm.

The defendant was arrested while allegedly fleeing from a burglary in the Beverlywood area on May 4.

This case is being prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Elizabeth French of the Organized Crime Division and remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.

Wilmar Santiago Castelblanco-Robles, 20, Alan Rolando Rodriguez-Pulido, 34, and Cristian Rios-Cuadros, 24, are each charged with one felony count of first-degree residential burglary.

Castelblanco-Robles and Rios-Cuadros pleaded not guilty. A preliminary hearing setting is scheduled for June 18 in Department J of the Pasadena Courthouse. Pulido’s next court date is a mental competency hearing on June 16.

Both Castelblanco-Robles and Rios-Cuadros were released on their own recognizance subject to electronic monitoring over the prosecution’s objection. Rodriguez Pulido is being held on $75,000 bail. Rios-Cuadros is being held on $170,000 bail on other matters.

If convicted as charged, each defendant faces six years in state prison.

On April 26, at approximately 7 p.m., neighbors allegedly witnessed Rios-Cuadros and Castelblanco-Robles breaking into a Burbank home and called police. The pair are accused of fleeing on foot when police arrived. With the help of a heat-detection device aboard a police helicopter, they were located hiding nearby and taken into custody.

Rodriguez-Pulido was apprehended by police while driving the suspected getaway vehicle. Inside the vehicle, police recovered wallets, high-end handbags, watches and jewelry believed to be stolen from other victims.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant Head Deputy District Attorney Martin Bean of the Pasadena Branch Office and remains under investigation by the Burbank Police Department.