SANTA MONICA—Timothy Billberry, 23, has been identified as the victim of a fiery multi-car crash that took place on Wednesday, March 8, on the westbound Santa Monica (10) Freeway. The Los Angeles County Coroner confirmed his identity on Thursday, March 9, and his city of residence is currently unknown.

The crash occurred around 2 a.m. near Crenshaw Boulevard which caused the victim’s car to catch fire. Billberry was fatally injured and died at the scene.

According to witnesses, the vehicles involved were traveling at high speeds before the collision occurred.

The circumstances of the crash are still under investigation and it is unknown if either driver was under the influence or if it was a road rage incident.