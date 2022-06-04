SAN FRANCISCO- In Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals on Thursday, June 2 the Boston Celtics rallied from a 17 point deficit, storming back in the 4th quarter to steal home court advantage. The Celtics defeated the Golden State Warriors 120-108 at Chase Center. Boston takes a 1-0 series lead in this stunning first chapter of the NBA Finals.

The Warriors were in the driver’s seat entering the 4th quarter with a comfortable 12-point lead.

Unfortunately, Boston obliterated Dub Nation down the stretch, going on a 20-0 run to end the game. Celtics guard Jaylen Brown had 24 points while veteran Al Horford, who was playing in his first ever Finals game, scored 26 points and nailed six three pointers.

In fact, Game 1 was practically a three-point shooting contest. It opened with Steph Curry knocking down shots from beyond the arc scoring 21 points in the first quarter alone. Curry was magnificent in the loss scoring 34 points, and an NBA Finals record was set with 40 three pointers.

Call it luck of the Irish, the Celtics are a remarkable 8-2 on the road these playoffs. Whereas Golden State lost their first home game this year, falling to 9-1.

Returning from injury for the Warriors was Otto Porter Jr. and Andre Iguodala. Porter was highly effective scoring 12 points off the bench and Andrew Wiggins added 20 points in the disappointing loss.

Golden State opened up the second half with a surge, leading 92-80 after three quarters. Than the wheels came off. Boston drained seven consecutive three pointers as the Warriors seemed tired and exhausted.

The Celtics scored a whopping 40 points in the 4th quarter. A team which allows 40 points in a single quarter of the NBA finals, or any game, would be hard pressed to get the victory.

Yes, Dub Nation is reeling and probably a little nauseous after the disastrous outcome. Thankfully the Warriors are not pushing the panic button.

“I like our chances still, and we’ll go home and we’ll digest what happened. I know we’ll be better Game 2,” said Warriors Klay Thompson. Golden State has experience on their side, they will continue to stick together and fight through the tough times.

However, there is reason for concern. Boston dominated inside and was far more physical. Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum scored just 12 points on 3 from 17 from the field. Tatum will likely bounce back with a better scoring output on Sunday night.

On the offensive side of the ball, Jordan Poole needs to score more. In addition, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr will have to make adjustments to his bench.

Dropping the first contest means the Warriors are in a must win situation. Game 2 is Sunday, June 5 from Chase Center in San Francisco. Tipoff is 5:00 PM, the game will air on ABC.