TOPANGA CANYON—On March 2, the Department of Transportation (DOT) gave the following road information for Topanga Canyon Boulevard (SR-27). The torrential rains that followed the devastating wildfires have resulted in mudslides. Work crews are working diligently to get the area cleaned up and opened to through traffic.



SR 27 is closed in the Southern California area from the Junction (JCT) of SR 1 to 3.6 miles north of SR 1 and Grand View Drive in Los Angeles County 24 hours a day, Seven days a week. Due to slide removal



On February 26, Caltrans issued a community alert notifying the public of the closure of Topanga Canyon Boulevard (In District 7). The following information came directly from the Caltrans press release.



“Topanga Canyon Boulevard (SR-27) remains closed to the public for safety reasons between Pacific (PCH) and Grand View Drive due to the recent rain.



Areas were washed out and now need structural repair and clean-up. This is in addition to repairs for fire-related damage.



As Caltrans works to restore the road, it will maintain access for emergency responders and is exploring options for limited access, when safely feasible.”