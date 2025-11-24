WEST HOLLYWOOD—In observance of the Thanksgiving Day holiday, West Hollywood City Hall will be closed on Thursday, November 27, and Friday, November 28.

The following parking regulations will not be enforced on Thursday, November 27.

-Parking meters and associated time limits.

-Peak hour towing restrictions.

-Street sweeping.

Permit parking and all other parking regulations will be enforced. The enforcement of all parking regulations will resume on Friday, November 28. Visitor parking permits may be obtained at the Kings Road Parking garage.