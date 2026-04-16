WEST HOLLYWOOD—On April 14, the city of West Hollywood announced on its Facebook page that it opened applications for two cultural ambassador roles: Drag Laureate and the City Poet Laureate.

According to a post, the laureates act as ambassadors for West Hollywood’s arts community, which involves engaging with the community and organizing public events. It also involves putting on performances.

The deadline to apply to become City Poet Laureate is May 13, and the deadline to apply to become Drag Laureate is May 6.