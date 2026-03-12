WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Wednesday, March 11, the city of West Hollywood announced it was opening a cooling center in the Plummer Park Community Center Senior Lounge.

According to a statement published on the city’s website, the reason for the activation of the cooling center is the heat advisory issued for Southern California. The cooling center is located at 7377 Santa Monica Boulevard.

The cooling center will be open on Thursday, March 12, and Friday, March 12, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. In addition, the Cityline service will be providing free transportation to the cooling center.

For more information about the cooling center contact (323) 848-6530.