MALIBU—The city of Malibu posted on its Facebook page on Wednesday, March 11 that the National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for the region, including Malibu, from 10 a.m. Thursday to 8 p.m. Friday, with temperatures of 90–100°F expected (lower on the coast). Hot weather is expected for about 7 days. NEVER leave kids or pets in vehicles.

While Malibu’s coast will be a bit cooler, temperatures in the Santa Monica Mountains will be very hot.

There is a high risk of heat illness for sensitive groups, including young children, older adults, people without air conditioning, and those active outdoors.

SAFETY TIPS:

• NEVER leave children or pets unattended in cars – it can be deadly!

• Avoid strenuous activity during the hottest part of the day

• Drink plenty of water

• Avoid hiking except very early in the morning

• Do not take dogs hiking – they can quickly overheat and may not show warning signs

For weather updates visit: https://www.weather.gov/lox/

For heat safety tips visit: https://ready.lacounty.gov/heat