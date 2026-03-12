MALIBU—The city of Malibu posted on its Facebook page on Wednesday, March 11 that the National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for the region, including Malibu, from 10 a.m. Thursday to 8 p.m. Friday, with temperatures of 90–100°F expected (lower on the coast). Hot weather is expected for about 7 days. NEVER leave kids or pets in vehicles.
While Malibu’s coast will be a bit cooler, temperatures in the Santa Monica Mountains will be very hot.
There is a high risk of heat illness for sensitive groups, including young children, older adults, people without air conditioning, and those active outdoors.
SAFETY TIPS:
• NEVER leave children or pets unattended in cars – it can be deadly!
• Avoid strenuous activity during the hottest part of the day
• Drink plenty of water
• Avoid hiking except very early in the morning
• Do not take dogs hiking – they can quickly overheat and may not show warning signs
For weather updates visit: https://www.weather.gov/lox/
For heat safety tips visit: https://ready.lacounty.gov/heat