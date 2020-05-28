WEST HOLLYWOOD—On May 26, West Hollywood’s City Manager and Director of Emergency Services Paul Arevalo issued an Emergency Executive Order that allowed tennis courts in West Hollywood Park and Plummer Park to reopen. This reopening adheres to the Tennis Reopening Guidelines established by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

Safe play guidelines include maintaining 6 feet distance at all times, wearing a face covering at all times except during play, and using one’s own racket and balls. No group gatherings or waiting on the courts are allowed. Participants must arrive to the court as close as possible to their reserved time slot and leave right after play. Additionally, only singles play is permitted; doubles play will not be allowed.

It is important to avoid the sharing of food, drinks, or towels and bring water and hand sanitizer to wash and sanitize hands frequently. Participants can also wear gloves as an extra precaution. One-hour maximum play may be enforced on heavy traffic days.

Members of the community should not play if they exhibit any symptoms of COVID-19, have been in contact with someone with COVID-19 during the prior 14 days, or have serious underlying health conditions.

While the tennis courts are open, the parks themselves remain closed. Access to the main parks is not needed to reach the tennis courts.

Plummer Park has 7 tennis courts that are open from 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. seven days a week. West Hollywood Park has 3 tennis courts that are open from 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Tennis court reservations can be made at www.itennisweho.com.