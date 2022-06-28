WEST HOLLYWOOD/WOODLAND HILLS—Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Valley Bureau Homicide are asking for the public’s assistance to identify the person(s) responsible for the shooting death of a 34-year-old man, from West Hollywood.

The LAPD reported on Saturday, June 25, shortly before midnight, Topanga Area patrol officers responded to a radio call of an “Ambulance Shooting “in a parking lot located in the 21900 block of Ventura Boulevard. When the officers arrived, they spotted the victim laying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound next to his vehicle.

Paramedics from the Los Angeles Fire Department responded and transported the victim to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The name of the victim is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

Operations Valley Bureau Homicide detectives responded to the scene and assumed the investigation. According to witnesses, one shot was heard in the parking lot of the store. Based on witness accounts, it appeared the victim drove to the entrance of the store’s parking lot where he exited his vehicle and collapsed.

Anyone with additional details is asked to call Detective Steve Castro, Los Angeles Police Department, Valley Bureau Homicide, at (818) 374-1925. Anonymous tips can be called into Crimestoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477), or by texting 274637 (C-R-I-M-E-S on most keypads) with a cell phone. All text messages should begin with the letters “LAPD.” Online tips may be placed at www.LAPDOnline.org, click on “webtips” and follow the prompt.