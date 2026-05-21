HOLLYWOOD—I will admit I was so ecstatic to see returning players for season 50 of the reality competition series “Survivor.” As the season has progressed, my interest waned because we had one too many twists. The twists just stifled the gameplay and led to players who would have been fine in bad situations. Last week we lost 2 amazing players in Rick Devens and Cirie Fields, so we are left with a final 5 of Tiffany, Aubry, Rizo, Joe and Jonathan.

Out of these five players, I’m rooting for Tiffany, Tiffany who was like invisible the first half of the game. Note to the producers: don’t do 24 players unless you plan to give them ample screen time and storytelling aspects. I’m sorry, but I don’t need the “Survivor” live finale. It’s not as interesting as host Jeff Probst thinks.

Coming back to camp, the final 5 is underwhelming, and Rizo totally needs to take a look in the mirror. Dude, you did NOT BLINDSIDE CIRIE FIELDS. She knew she was going home. I did appreciate the raw emotion from Tiffany. She didn’t hide how angry she was. Rizo is showing why I was annoyed with him in season 49. The arrogance is annoying. I loved seeing Tiffany call Aubry out on her antics. I think Aubry realizes she has to think about jury votes, and she could be in some hot water.

Here we go again with Joe and his morality BS. Shut up already. I do not ever want to see Joe on my screen again as a “Survivor” player. Ugh, a final three of Jonathan, Rizo and Joe would be the worst outcome of the game. Of course, Cirie Fields gets her flowers because she is indeed one of the greatest players to NEVER WIN THE GAME OF “SURVIVOR!” It was great seeing her so emotional as she received that ovation from the crowd. She was presented with the Spirit of Survivor Award.

This Immunity Challenge would be important because its the guys against the girls. Just one of the women winning would change things in the game. Jonathan might be ahead, but he’s not good at puzzles, or so I thought. That finish is crazy, as Tiffany was within mere seconds of delivering a massive upset in the game. It was a brutal blow to viewers because I don’t think anyone wanted to see Jonathan with that victory.

This Final 5 sucks because we know Tiffany is a goner. Rizo, you playing your idol gives you no credibility. No one respects you Rizo, that is his problem; he can’t win the game because he has no respect with the jury and he’s arrogant. I think Rizo was trying to get a jury vote, and it was pointless. Tiffany had a very compelling argument about Aubry, and Joe should have realized it, but he did not. She had an amazing argument that smart players would consider, dumb ones will not.

This might be one of the worst Tribal Councils of the entire season. You can tell the jury wanted Tiffany to win by their reaction. Tiffany lit up her fellow competitors calling out Jonathan, Rizo and Joe. She called out Joe winning the same number of challenges of her and she talked about the gender dynamics. Tiffany has showed me why I appreciate players like her; calling out the BS. OMG, it was obvious Cirie was over Jonathan. Tiffany even knew she was being voted out and made it clear, so as I said, no suspense at all.

This was a pointless TC, where I think Jonathan, Joe and Rizo understand they are likely not getting votes unless they’re sitting with each other at the end. Tiffany was respected by the jury, which shows we have more goats in the end game than expected. The crowd loved her, which means she was likely winning if she made it to the end of the game.

For the Final Four, Aubry, Rizo, Jonathan and Joe were worried if fire or a vote. It’s going to be fire people. No difference than ever before, the Immunity Challenge witnessed Jonathan first out, soon followed by Rizo, leaving Aubry and Joe battling for the final Immunity Challenge of the season. Jeez, I wish Jeff Probst would shut the f*** up doing these challenges; it is so distracting to the contestants. Aubry won and is safe, meaning 1 of the 3 guys is going home.

Rizo is not a big threat Aubry, but ok. Joe broke down in tears realizing he’s sitting in the Final 3, but Joe has NO CHANGE OF WINNING THIS GAME! He has literally gotten the Dodo Edit. Aubry broke the news to Jonathan and Rizo that they are going to make fire. Rizo’s tears didn’t move me, he put himself in the exact same situation as in 49 by taking the wrong players to the end game. If Rizo had kept Cirie and Ozzy in the game, he wouldn’t be in this position.

Joe trying to show Rizo how to start a fire still didn’t win any points for me. That is an absolute first. Jeff Probst told the audience before the fire making challenge that Rizo was the final member of the jury. I do not even need to watch the fire making because the audience already knows Jonathan wins. Jeff tried to cleanup his mishap, but its already too late! Bummer of a moment for the finale.

With a final 3 of Aubry, Jonathan and Joe, it is so obvious Aubry is winning this season with the late surge edit she received. Joe has no chance, Jonathan was a villain and Aubry had a twisty-turvy season. Can we please get to the vote because this damn finale is dragging and at 3 hours, I’m ready to go to sleep. The editors trying to make a case for Joe was hilarious because I don’t think Emily believed he played a great game, now Coach maybe because he only cares about loyalty.

The Jury Questioning began with Coach who asked about core values that had me rolling my eyes. Devens posed the question of secrets and how it impacted their game. Stephenie no one cares about that that, Chrissy, we all know you’re voting for Jonathan it’s no secret. Jonathan tried to claim Aubry’s move on Ozzy, and I loved that Aubry valiantly fought back. Devens called out Aubry on the secrets she divulged, nothing was sacred to her. Tiffany asked Joe to claim his decision on the Ozzy vote and he was rattled.

Stephenie is truly annoying the hell out of me; you’re not even asking questions, she made it clear that she is voting for Jonathan. Dee called Stephenie out on her antics and biases, and I loved every moment of it. Cirie praised Aubry for not committing to a single alliance, she moved between alliances to further advance her game. This might be one of best jury Q/As in a very long time on “Survivor.”

Ozzy chatted about adaptation and Joe gave a same ole answer that Cirie called out Joe on his antics and his babysitting behavior. That was a stringer from Cirie directly to Joe, Emily did give Joe some kudos when it came to votes. Jonathan asked Ozzy to explain how Aubry played the middle so well, but Joe and Jonathan didn’t realize that, and it left Jonathan stunted. He’s too argumentative and that’s Jonathan’s problem.

Emily posed a question about self-awareness where Aubry realized that her relationship with Stephenie was problematic, where Rizo intervened with wanting to know Aubry not having agency, then Chrissy interjected about Aubry being passive. Aubry responded by talking about taking Christian out to lessen her threat level. Jonathan took credit for taking Dee out and his ‘interaction’ to get her riled out.

Joe, please stop talking, you look bad. Christian delivered the last question asking the players to tell a story of their journey in “Survivor.” Joe’s story was not impressive, Aubry’s tale though was epic, she went back to her first season where she should have won, but in Game Changers she made the final 5, fell flat on Edge of Extinction, but in 50 she completely changed how she played “Survivor” for her fourth outing. Jonathan did give a compelling argument, but Aubry had better passion for me.

The jury voted, but the votes were not revealed until the live finale, which was about 2 hours and 40 plus minutes into this 3-hour finale. Yes, it was indeed a drag to say the least, but when it was said and done Aubry Bracco finally claimed her first “Survivor” victory with a 8-3 vote over Jonathan. Joe unfortunately was a 0-vote finalist. What car curse? Jeff announced Aubry not only won $2 million, but a brand-new car also. Jeez, talk about a massive victory.

The only other prize to give out was the Sia prize which was $100,000 where the fans got the opportunity to vote, but no one was a bigger clear favorite than Cirie Fields. Rightfully, earned for Cirie. I worry “Survivor 51” is going to be overkill with twists, as it’s called the ‘Open Era.’ With everything, I’m ready for another Second Chances season. I want to see players really hungry get that opportunity to play again, rather its one-time players or two, I truly don’t care.