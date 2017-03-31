UNITED STATES—Well Donald Trump, um, President Donald Trump, you don’t always get what you want. Yeah, after months of professing to the American public that he would repeal Obamacare aka the Affordable Health Care Act, the Republican president, many of his constituents and the American public learned that Obamacare is here to stay, for now.

Politicians gathered on Capitol Hill on Friday, March 24 hoping to repeal the law that was put into effect by President Barack Obama during his presidency with a new health care plan that frankly didn’t seem to divulge much detail. I mean if you’re going to replace one health care plan that has ensured millions of Americans who didn’t have ANY health coverage; it would be wise to explain how the plan works.

Now, let me be crystal clear I’m not an advocate for Obamacare. My biggest gripe regarding former President Obama’s health plan is that it’s NOT as affordable as it has been touted. So for all those commercials and testimonials saying otherwise, I beg to disagree. However, that is not the biggest reason I’m upset with Obamacare. My gripe comes from the fact that the government wants to penalize Americans who don’t have health insurance. Look, no one on this planet wakes up and says “I don’t want health insurance!” Everyone wants it, but at the end of the day when it’s a battle to put food on the table for your kids or health insurance, you tell me what you’re going to pick?

I absolutely think something needs to be done within the law to prevent Americans from being taxed for not having insurance; it’s ludicrous, stupid and plain irresponsible in my opinion. So because someone can’t get insurance, you’re going to make them pay more out of their pocket that they don’t already have? Yeah, that doesn’t make sense people, and I’m not too certain who thought that was a bright idea to begin with.

It became clear during this momentous vote that Republicans were climbing a hill where they might not make the top, but President Trump and Speaker of the House, Paul Ryan were certain they would amount the votes needed to change history. Sorry guys, you were wrong and here’s why. Even though there are plenty of Republicans who are not fans of Obamacare, they still understand people are insured under the plan.

That means to repel the law would leave those individuals without coverage, not to mention the fact that they have been paying for coverage that would just disappear to saw the least. This was never about delivering a blow to the Democratic Party; it was a point where I can honestly say politicians were finally thinking about the greater good for the American people.

There are both pros and cons with the current health care act, and this is the time where Republicans and Democrats have to come together to have a meeting of the minds. It’s time to do a bit of bargaining and negotiation to develop a plan that makes all parties happy; something that works in favor of the American people and does not hurt them, and serves as a potential blueprint for other countries.