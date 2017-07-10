HOLLYWOOD—No surprise here people, as another superhero rises to the top of the box-office. This time it was everyone’s favorite web slinger, Spider-Man aka Peter Parker who thrilled audiences over the weekend. The latest rebirth of Spidey, “Spider-Man: Homecoming” took in over $117 million to dethrone “Despicable Me 3” from the top spot.

That is indeed an impressive opening in the franchise, considering “The Amazing Spider-Man” and “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” both starring Andrew Garfield failed to achieve such success at the box-office in just 3 days. The role, now assumed by Tom Holland took in over $50 million between Thursday night and Friday theater showings capitalizing on the feverish buzz.

Falling to second place was “Despicable Me 3” with $34 million bringing its domestic total to just over $150 million. Not bad in less than 10 days people. The buzz for the action-thriller “Baby Driver” continues as it landed in third place adding $13 million, edging its domestic total to just mere millions from the $60 million mark. It has been more than 6 weeks and “Wonder Woman” is still in the top five. The female-centric flick landed in fourth place adding $10.1 million to bring its domestic total to over $368 million.

Rounding out the top five was “Transformers: The Last Knight” with $6.3 million. Definitely a loss for Paramount Pictures, and I can sense audiences are getting tired of sequels and reboots/remakes in 2017. While “Spider-Man: Homecoming” is riding high, the superhero should be prepared to take a fall as the third sequel in the “Planet of the Apes” franchise, “War for the Planet of the Apes” arrives on July 14. Must say this is the one recent franchise where each film has gotten progressively better, so I’m hoping this third chapter doesn’t disappoint!