TRAVERSE CITY, MI—A total of 11 people were stabbed while at a Walmart in Traverse City, Michigan on Saturday, July 26.

The suspect, Bradford James Gille, 42, of Afton, acted alone during the incident, where he entered the retail establishment after 4 p.m. and stabbed the victims with a folding knife. One of the victims did include a worker at Walmart.

A press conference was held by the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office noting a deputy had arrived at the location within minutes and Gille was taken into custody. Other shoppers at Walmart detained the suspect until authorities arrived. The FBI is assisting the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.

All of the victims were transported to Munson Medical Center, where in a statement on Sunday, the hospital noted:

“Our dedicated team of physicians, surgeons, nurses, clinicians and support staff remain focused on providing a healing environment for all those affected by this traffic incident. Their unwavering commitment and compassion are a testament to the strength and resilience of our healthcare community. Additionally, we are working on providing additional emotional support for our employees in light of this incident. We extend our continued support to the victims and their families during this very difficult time.”

Michigan Governor, Gretchen Whitmer posted the following statement on X:

“I’m in touch with law enforcement about the horrible news out of Traverse City. Our thoughts are with the victims and the community reeling from this brutal act of violence. I am grateful to the first responders for their swift response to apprehend the suspect.”

Walmart issued the following statement in response to the incident:

“Violence like this is unacceptable. Our thoughts are with those who were injured and we’re thankful for the swift action of first responders.”

Authorities are looking to file terrorism charges against the suspect including 11 charges of assault including intent to murder. No motive for the stabbing has been disclosed to the public.